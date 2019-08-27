Illinois Bans Smoking Inside Car With Children

Smoking inside your car with a child present is illegal in Illinois.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker signs a law banning adults from smoking in the car with anyone under the age of 18.

The bill went into effect last Friday and bans smoking in a car no matter if it’s moving, stopped or the windows are down.

Under the new law, violators could be fined up to $100 for the first offense and then $250 for extra offenses.

The bill is aimed at protecting children from breathing in secondhand smoke.

