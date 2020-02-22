Illinois Authorities Investigate Deadly Accident

Less than a minute

An investigation is underway after a deadly accident on U.S. 45 in Illinois.

Officials say a car ran off the side of the road traveling several feet before overturning near Cook Road in Saline County.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Illinois State Police were assisted by several other agencies.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim at this time.

