Illinois Assembly Finishes Legislative Business

Illinois lawmakers wrap up the spring legislative session after agreeing on a budget and a state construction plan, but that construction plan also comes with some tax increases.

Both the House and Senate signed off on a $39.9 billion budget and another $45 billion for rebuilding roads and schools. To come up with some of that money, the state gas tax will increase from $.19 to $.38 per gallon.

Lawmakers also voted to legalize marijuana and sports betting, to extend abortion protections and to guarantee teachers statewide a minimum salary of at least $32,000 a year starting next fall.

