Illinois Asks for Federal Flood Relief

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has officially requested a federal disaster declaration be issued in response to the February 2019 flooding.

The request includes Individual Assistance for 22 counties and Public Assistance for 32 counties. If approved, grants and loans would be available to local governments, residents, and businesses affected by the flooding.

According to the report, the flooding caused $69 million in direct losses for the state. That includes $8.2 million in losses for individuals.

More than 1,400 homes were damaged or destroyed in the floods and 2.1 million people were impacted.

“For more than 150 consecutive days, historic and unprecedented spring floods and severe storms plagued communities across our state, and first responders did an incredible job protecting life and property,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “However, seven families experienced the ultimate tragedy when their loved ones perished due to this natural disaster. This flood tore children from their homes, severely restricted key transportation lifelines and decimated local economies – and it may take years for some communities to fully recover”

The request is awaiting Federal approval.

