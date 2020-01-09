Illinois Airports Add ‘Cannabis Amnesty Boxes’

In Illinois, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport have added boxes where travelers can dispose of their weed before boarding a flight.

The “Cannabis Amnesty Boxes” were put in the airports following the beginning of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois.

These boxes are located just past TSA.

Apparently Chicago O’Hare now has little “cannabis amnesty drops” pic.twitter.com/ScXcy2yQD6 — Emma ✒️☕️🗝 (@this_is_emma) January 7, 2020

Even though the TSA can’t arrest you, they can stop you, as marijuana is still illegal on a federal level.

