Illinois Adds 623 New Cases Tuesday With 72 New Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 133,639 statewide cases and 6,398 statewide deaths.

Tuesday’s update includes 623 new confirmed cases and 72 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in Cook, DuPage, Jackson, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Madison, McHenry, and St. Clair counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 9–June 15 is 3%.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 16:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 14

Wayne: 9

Race and Sex Demographics

