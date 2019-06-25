Illinois 11th State to Legalize Recreational Use of Marijuana

Illinois has become the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Governor JB Pritzker, who advocated for legalization in his 2018 campaign, signed a marijuana legalization bill on Tuesday. The bill allows recreational possession and sales starting on January 1st, 2020.

“As the first state in the nation to fully legalize adult-use cannabis through the legislative process, Illinois exemplifies the best of democracy: a bipartisan and deep commitment to better the lives of all of our people,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Legalizing adult-use cannabis brings an important and overdue change to our state, and it’s the right thing to do. This legislation will clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders through an efficient combination of automatic expungement, gubernatorial pardon and individual court action. I’m so proud that our state is leading with equity and justice in its approach to cannabis legalization and its regulatory framework. Because of the work of the people here today and so many more all across our state, Illinois is moving forward with empathy and hope.”

House Bill 1438 promotes equity and invests in the communities that suffered through the war on drugs, serving as a model for the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis.

