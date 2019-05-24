Illinois 1 in Lawrenceville to Open Friday

A road in Lawrenceville, Illinois is reopening to traffic. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois at the north end of the city will be reopened May 24th.

Officials say motorists should expect daily lane closures as crews finish the remaining miscellaneous work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

