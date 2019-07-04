Illegal U-Turn Causes Crash With Injuries in Hopkins County

A collision Thursday on Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins County injuries several people.

Police say Alfred Louis Gansert III, 59, of Union City, TN was traveling eastbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he attempted to make an illegal U-turn. As Gansert was turning, it collided with a gooseneck trailer loaded with two Polaris side-by-sides and one Can-Am side-by-side.

After both vehicles came to a stop, Gansert was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for non-life-threatening injuries.

Four other people traveling in the gooseneck trailer sustained possible injuries but were not transported for treatment.

Gansert was charged with improper turn-drive lane-enter limited access HWY and reckless driving.

