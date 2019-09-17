Illegal Alien Involved in Deadly Crash That Killed Two Men Receives Sentencing

A Guatemalan man has been sentenced for illegally re-entering the U.S. and being involved in a February 2018 crash that killed Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson.

Manuel Orrego-Zavala, 38, was sentenced after he pled guilty to 3.2 years in federal prison. Court documents say Orrego-Zavala illegally re-entered the country on February 4th, 2018 and began driving a pickup truck westbound on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Orrego-Zavala swerved and struck Jeffrey Monroe and his rideshare passenger, Jackson, who were standing alongside the highway after Jackson had become ill and Monroe pulled over.

The impact killed Monroe and Jackson. Orrego-Zavala, who had a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit, was later convicted in state court and sentenced to 16 years for causing death when operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

According to court records, Orrego-Zavala was convicted of two drug felonies in California prior to his removal from the U.S. the first time in 2007. Orrego-Zavala was found in the U.S. again in May 2009 and subsequently removed a second time.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Department of Homeland Security.

