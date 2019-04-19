ILEARN Starts Next Week in Indiana

ILEARN starts in Indiana next week. This is the standardized test that replaced ISTEP

The standardized test ILEARN will start next week in Indiana. According to Indiana Academic Standards, ILEARN measures student achievement and growth. ILEARN is the summative accountability assessment for Indiana students and assesses English, mathematics, science, social studies, biology, and U.S. government.

The standardized test will replace ISTEP. For more information visit the Indiana Department of Education.

