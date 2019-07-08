ILEARN Scoring and Re-Scoring Dates

A heads up for parents if your student goes to school in Indiana and had to take the ILEARN standardized test this past school year.

There are some changes to the scoring and re-scoring process. In just two weeks, preliminary ILEARN results will be released to schools then communicated to parents.

Re-scoring will take place between July 22nd and August 2nd, but unlike in years past, teachers can not submit a test for re-scoring.

With the ILEARN, parents have to make those requests.

Click here to find out how to submit your request or to learn more.



ILEARN Online Portal

