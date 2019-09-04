ILEARN Results Show Half of Indiana Students Met New Exam Standards

The state Department of Education issued the ILEARN scores Wednesday morning.

ILEARN exam results showed that 47.9 percent of students in grades 3-8 met proficiency levels for language arts and 47.8 percent for math. Those are both down more than 10 percentage points from last year’s passing rates for the previous ISTEP exam.

Created to serve as a replacement for ISTEP+, ILEARN assesses CCR content standards in English/language arts and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 4 and 6, high school biology, social studies in grade 5, and U.S. Government in high school.

“While the 2019 ILEARN results do not provide a true reflection of the performance of Indiana’s schools, they do once again show us the importance of developing a modernized state legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “With this in mind, the Department will propose the following legislative actions: place a ‘hold harmless’ year on 2018-2019 letter grades, pause intervention timelines for all schools, and provide the State Board of Education with emergency rulemaking authority to review and reestablish the state accountability system. The success and wellbeing of our students, educators, and schools are dependent upon these actions.”

