IHSAA Penalizes Southport High School and Bans Team From Playing in State Tournament

An Indiana high school has been penalized for paying the way for a player from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to play for them.

Indiana High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that Southport boys basketball program from this year’s state tournament. The high school located south of Indianapolis will also have a player ruled ineligible and has accepted the school’s suspension of Coach Eric Brand for the first two games of the upcoming season.

According to an IHSAA investigation, the school was being investigation for violating Rule 20-1 of bylaws regarding the recruitment of student Nickens Paul Lemba. After meeting with school officials, Southport reported to IHSAA that Coach Brand had provided a tuition payment of $5,548 on behalf of Lemba.

The school self-imposed the suspension of the coach Brand, who is entering his second year with the team.

