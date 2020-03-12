IHSAA to Hold News Conference Addressing Plans for Remaining Games

The Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. will hold a news conference on Thursday, March 12, at 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT at its office at 9150 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

Commissioner Bobby Cox will speak to plans for the remaining games of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament as well as Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals in Muncie.

Only credentialed news media will be allowed entry to the building. For those unable to attend, the press conference will be streamed live at IHSAA’s website and on the IHSAA Facebook page.

