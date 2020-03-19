IHSAA Cancels Boys Basketball State Tournament

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that this year’s IHSAA boys basketball state tournament is cancelled. The cancellation comes after Gov. Holcomb’s order to close all Indiana schools until May 1.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining

games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” said IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the health and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”

Last Friday on March 13, the IHSAA announced the remaining games of the state tournament would be

postponed beginning with the regional games due to the growing number of school closures

