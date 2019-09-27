IHSAA: “Adult Behavior” Leads to Referee Shortage

Referees for high school sports are asking parents across the area, for one thing, to be more respectful of officials during games.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association says their behavior is causing a statewide referee shortage. This isn’t the first time the IHSAA has addressed the problem.

Joe Rutledge says he’s been a referee for 23 years because he loves football.

“It’s just fun. I just really enjoy it and it’s just fun getting out there and working with the kids,” says Rutledge. He says sometimes the job is tough- and the crowd can get rowdy over some calls.

“But for the most part, we just pay attention to what’s going on in the field. That’s all we can focus on,” says Rutledge. He says, unfortunately, he’s seen the number of officials dwindle before his eyes.

“With all of the press and everything with sportsmanship it’s really hard and we are losing a lot of officials because of it so we are really hoping we can make the change,” says Rutledge.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association is looking for a solution to the referee shortage. IHSAA officials say aggressive parents and fans are the main reasons for the shortage.

“I think what we are experiencing is a society that’s more brazen now than they’ve ever been. Subsequently, the intensity of those events drives them away because they just can’t take the abuse they’re receiving,” says IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox.

Indiana athletic officials say the average age of referees is now 50 and older. This means the refs who stick around aren’t being adequately replaced after they retire.

In fact, 80% of all young officials decide to walk away from the game after a couple of years after they’re hired. 75% say it’s mostly because of “adult behavior.”

Now the IHSAA is trying to increase their recruiting efforts. Officials say they’re hoping to bring in adults who may be accustom to experiencing conflicts such as first responders and national guardsmen.

This isn’t just an issue in Indiana. The referee shortage is a growing trend in Illinois, Kentucky, and other states across the nation.

You can learn how to become an IHSAA referee here.

