IDOC: Correctional Officer Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A correctional officer at Westville Correctional Facility was arrested for drug trafficking Friday.

An investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Dennis Cousins of Hammond, Indiana.

IDOC says Cousins attempted to bring drugs into Westville Correctional Facility during his shift on Friday.

As a result of the investigation, suspected Suboxone was recovered.

Cousins was transported to LaPorte County Jail pending the following charges:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance with an Inmate — Level 5 Felony

Bribery — Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance — Class A Misdemeanor

Cousins was hired on June 24 and is currently on unpaid suspension pending investigation.

Formal charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

Comments

comments