Indiana
IDOC: Correctional Officer Arrested for Drug Trafficking
A correctional officer at Westville Correctional Facility was arrested for drug trafficking Friday.
An investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Dennis Cousins of Hammond, Indiana.
IDOC says Cousins attempted to bring drugs into Westville Correctional Facility during his shift on Friday.
As a result of the investigation, suspected Suboxone was recovered.
Cousins was transported to LaPorte County Jail pending the following charges:
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance with an Inmate — Level 5 Felony
- Bribery — Level 5 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance — Class A Misdemeanor
Cousins was hired on June 24 and is currently on unpaid suspension pending investigation.
Formal charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.