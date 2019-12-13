Indiana

IDOC: Correctional Officer Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A correctional officer at Westville Correctional Facility was arrested for drug trafficking Friday.

An investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Dennis Cousins of Hammond, Indiana.

IDOC says Cousins attempted to bring drugs into Westville Correctional Facility during his shift on Friday.
As a result of the investigation, suspected Suboxone was recovered.

Cousins was transported to LaPorte County Jail pending the following charges:

  • Trafficking a Controlled Substance with an Inmate — Level 5 Felony
  • Bribery — Level 5 Felony
  • Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance — Class A Misdemeanor

Cousins was hired on June 24 and is currently on unpaid suspension pending investigation.

Formal charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

