IDHS Shares Halloween Safety Tips

As Halloween approaches, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security wants to remind Hoosier parents to practice proper trick-or-treating safety with their children.

According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle during Halloween than any other time of the year. Children should remember to be cautious crossing streets while drivers should pay close attention when driving through neighborhood streets.

When creating a Halloween costume, it is important to:

Avoid using dark costume colors, as it could make it difficult for drivers to see the children. If avoiding dark colors is impossible, place reflective tape on costumes and bags so trick-or-treaters are more visible to drivers at night.

Avoid masks that can restrict vision. Try using non-toxic makeup to make sure children can see everything happening around them.

Remind children to stay on sidewalks and look both ways before crossing a street.

Make sure costumes, wigs and accessories are fire resistant.

When going out trick-or-treating, always remember to:

Carry flashlights or electric lanterns to prevent injuries, both on the sidewalk and in the street.

Have younger children accompanied by a responsible adult. Older children should have a specific route and time to return home.

Never let children enter a stranger’s home or vehicle for treats.

Always inspect treats before allowing children to eat them.

For more Halloween safety tips, watch this video and visit GetPrepared.in.gov.

