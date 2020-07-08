Identity of Robbery Suspects Sought by Evansville Police

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people captured in these pictures.

Accord to EPD, these individuals are believed to have been involved in a robbery that occurred on June 14 around 2:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jeanette Ave.



EPD says the people pictured are believed to have ties to the St. Louis, Missouri area.

Anyone with information on the people in these images is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-4026, or 812-436-7979.

