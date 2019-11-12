Icy Roads Stall Drivers Across the Tri-State

With winter weather rocking the Tri-State, morning commuters found themselves taking it slow, from scraping ice off of their windshields to sliding unexpectedly on back-roads some drivers around town think this winter storm caught road crews off guard.

A handful of early morning drivers found themselves stuck on the side of the road.

Icy conditions on Interstate 69 In Gibson County snarled traffic for hours causing major delays as a semi jackknifed into on coming traffic, the drive uninjured.

AAA says winter storms and bad weather along with sloppy road conditions are to blame in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2000 roadway deaths every winter.

