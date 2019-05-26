ICO Searches for Man in the Water on Lake Monroe

The search for an adult male is underway in the area of Allen’s Creek in Lake Monroe near Bloomington.

Indiana Conservation Officers confirm through a press release that the IOC Dispatch received a call of an adult male that went under water at approximately 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

The search continues until dark. Side scan sonar and scuba divers are being used to search for the missing man.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, IU Health, Perry-Clear Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Monroe Fire Department.

IOC says the missing man had been swimming from the back of a boat that had been anchored in the bay.

