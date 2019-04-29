I-70 Project to Close Roads for Patching and Resurfacing Work

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures in Hendricks County for the I-70 project. Starting Wednesday, May 1st contractors with Milestone Contractors, L.P. will close the westbound lanes between State Road 267 and State Road 39 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Fridays.

During this time, contractors will only be closing less than one-quarter of one mile each night. Once westbound is complete, contractors will move to the eastbound lanes.

The I-70 project includes full-depth concrete patching from S.R. 39 to S.R. 267 and resurfacing the interstate from S.R. 267 to the Ronald Reagan Parkway.

The project is expected to be completed by September 30th.

