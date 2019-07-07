Hydroplane Driver Dies During Practice Run

A hydroplane driver is dead after an accident during a test run for this weekend’s Madison Regatta.

According to the Johnson County coroner, 60-year-old Rick Beatty of Dayton, OH was ejected from the open cockpit of his vintage hydroplane Saturday after hitting a wake on the Ohio River,

Beatty was pulled from the Ohio River and transported to King’s Daughters Hospital in Madison where he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death has yet to be released.

Comments

comments