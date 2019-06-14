Hydrochloric Acid Spill in Tipton Co. Leads to Evacuations

People were forced to evacuate their homes early in Tipton County after a semi crash sparks a hazmat spill. Around 5:30 Friday morning a semi carrying hydrochloric acid did a mandatory stop at a railroad crossing when it was rear-ended by a FedEx truck.

The FedEx driver was thrown from his truck but was able to take himself to the hospital. Both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

Authorities say the acid spilled from the other truck – causing them to shut down the road and evacuate people from their homes over concerns about the chemicals leaking into the air.

Sgt. Tony Slocum says, “Just like school buses in the state of Indiana tanker trucks, uh any truck carrying hazardous material is required to stop at railroad crossings and that again is to be doubly sure there’s not a train coming because again that could cause a 2nd catastrophic incident.”

The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of hydrochloric acid.

At one point there was a cloud of acid in the air but authorities say the windy conditions dispersed it enough so that it was never a danger to the public.

