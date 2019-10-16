HWY 41 Closed for Two Days as Railroad Track Removal Begins

U.S. Highway 41 from State Road 62 to Walnut Street will be closed for the next two days as Norfolk Southern Railroad crews work to remove the train tracks. Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, road crews closed all lanes of HWY 41 from Morgan Ave. to Walnut Street.

Driver Destiny Johnson says, “It’s really not going to affect me, I’m just going to use a different route.”

The project will help fix and repair the pavement after the tracks are gone.

INDOT says school and rush hour traffic were taken into consideration as part of the closure. The official detour for this closure uses Morgan Ave., S.R. 66 and Interstate 69.

“Even though it’s going to be an inconvenience for the next two days I think pulling up the railroad tracks will make it a lot better,” says Johnson.

INDOT is asking all motorists to be vigilant, leave early and watch out the next two days.

