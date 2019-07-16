Hutchison Helping the Henderson Flash

Union County alum Trey Hutchison had quite the resume before joining the Murray State baseball program. The old Brave rewrote the record books while in high school, was an all state selection in 2018, and was named the 2nd region player of the year his senior season. This summer, Hutchison has joined the Henderson Flash, and plans on improving so he can make a big impact with the Racers.

After red shirting this past season at Murray State, Trey Hutchison decided to get some work in with the Henderson Flash.

“Trey is just a good work ethic kid,” said Henderson Flash Head Coach J.D. Arndt. “You know he lifts hits everyday. Even at home when we have an off day so the improvements are happening all throughout the summer. I thought he started pretty well, hit .300. A lot of it was contact and now he’s starting to drive the ball. I think he has something like 3 homers, 3 doubles within the last 6 games and it’s a credit to him taking instruction but also with his invaluable work ethic that he possesses.”

“I knew J.D. the last couple years because he started coaching here at Henderson County and last summer I actually came and hit with him a few times because I heard he was a really good hitting coach,” said Flash OF Trey Hutchison. “I hit with him a few times and he taught me a lot and he asked me to play for his team this year.”

Hutchison isn’t looking to improve just one aspect of his game, but rather becoming an all around better player.

“Hitting and fielding,” said Hutchison. “Everyone wants to get better at that. But a few other things coach wants me to get better at is bunting and stealing bases and making good throws in the outfield and stuff like that.”

The Union County grad is seeing growth in his game, thanks to playing in a familiar area.

“I just really wanted to play a whole lot and get better everyday. I feel like so far I have and J.D. has helped me with my swing and our pitching coach has helped me with my mentality on the field and after I do bad. It’s really just cleared my mind a whole lot this year and my mentality and my approach at the plate and in the field has gotten a lot better this year. It’s pretty awesome playing here because I know the surroundings and all the fans here. I know most of them and they support me a lot. And just playing the field I’ve seen the ball here and I’m still seeing it here, I’ve hit a ball out here when I was in high school and I got a couple out lately it’s just really fun.”

