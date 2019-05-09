Husband of Slain Henderson Woman Indicted by Grand Jury

The man accused of brutally murdering his wife and tampering with physical evidence has been indicted by a grand jury. The Henderson County Grand Jury indicted Mohamud Abdikadir on murder and tampering with physical evidence in the murder of his wife, Chloe Abdikadir.

Detectives say Chloe Abdikadir was found dead inside a closet, containing an air conditioning unit, with a slit throat. Mohamud and Chloe were going through a divorce and were allegedly arguing over the custody of their child.

He admitted to hitting Chloe three times in the head with a hammer before she fell. Henderson police say the autopsy shows she was hit at least 10 times before her throat was slit.

He is set for arraignment following the indictment on May 14th at 9 a.m. in Henderson Court.

