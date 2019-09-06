Hurricane Dorian Update: Category 1 Storm Makes Landfall Near Cape Hatteras

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 1 storm and made landfall near Cape Hatteras, NC, according to the American Red Cross. Forecasters say Dorian will move along the coast of North Carolina and Nova Scotia during the next few hours.

As the hurricane continues to move along the U.S. coast, the American Red Cross continues to support communities from Florida to Virginia.

Thursday, more than 5,500 stayed in 112 Red Cross shelters in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, according to the Red Cross.

Shelters in Florida and Georgia are closing as the storm moves on, while dozens of shelters remain open in North Carolina and Virginia, as the storm moves north.

If you’d like to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, you can make a $10 donation to the American Red Cross by texting “Dorian” to 90999.

You can also donate any amount by visiting the Red Cross or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

