Huntingburg Offers Sandbags to Residents

Cleanup continues after storms tore through the Huntingburg area over the weekend. And more scattered showers are in the forecast for tonight.

Terry Atkins has lived in this Huntingburg home for years and flooding has always been a concern.

“Yesterday it was pretty bad, it was always going to flood but back here is water all in the back of us,” said Atkins.

Now he’s worried that new development nearby could cause even more problems.

“We have been to meetings and everything else and they put this new housing project and that’s the biggest part of the problem,” he said.

Even with those concerns – he says this year, street teams have helped improve the community.

“Well they have been fairly decent this time, they have really done a fine job, I can’t really say that much the time before when the house flooded,” said Atkins.

Officials in Dubois County are bracing for even more flooding this week.

Volunteers spent Sunday night filling sandbags – and dozens of people have already picked them up.

“You know in the past we have tried to offer this service to them it’s usually about the same ones who need them when they live around ditches and creeks and stuff like that,” said Huntingburg Street Superintendent Jason Stamm.

Stamm says heavy rains have only increased in recent years.

“We have-had more and more of these occur so there’s not a lot that cities and towns can do other than supply them with sandbags and those things,” he said.

The Huntingburg Street Department plans on leaving a sandbag supply outside the office all week.

With more rain in the forecast, neighbors including Atkins have questions about what may happen next.

“They have been knowing about this for three years flooding problems down here and it seems to me like they are dragging their feet on it, that’s my feeling anyway,” Atkins said.

Huntingburg’s Street Department says they are urging residents to be proactive as we continue into the summer months where more storms remain likely.

Comments

comments