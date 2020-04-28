Huntingburg Native Recovering From Severe COVID-19 Illness

One Dubois County family is counting their blessings as their son makes a miraculous COVID-19 recovery.

Jeff Martindale is a Huntingburg native who got hit hard by COVID-19. His mom says she woke up to this alarming phone call.

“I think March the 27th Chandra, his wife, called about 2:00 in the morning and said she had to have him admitted to the hospital,” says Judy Martindale, Jeff’s Mom. She says it just took a few days for his symptoms to escalate. “Then he had to go on a ventilator and he was on that for two weeks.”

This was a tough time for the whole family. They knew the odds were against them as Jeff Martindale battled such a severe case of COVID-19.

“I’ve heard that less than 20% of them recover,” says Judy Martindale. She says their family credits Jeff’s survival by being raised up by prayer paired with the medical staff’s hard work. “He said they weren’t going to give up on me. He said they did whatever they needed to do to save me.”

The 47-year-old Huntingburg native does not know how he got the virus, but his mom says he was healthy before catching COVID-19.

“This is a very, very serious disease it’s horrible when it hits you hard,” says Judy Martindale. Jeff Martindale works for ESPN now and lives in Farmington, Connecticut, with his wife. He’s not sure how he caught the virus, according to his mom. “He said he could have picked it up at a lot of different places because he travels quite a bit.”

He was treated at UConn Health in Farmington, Connecticut, and they sent him home with applause. He was the first coronavirus patient in the state to recover after being put on a ventilator.

“We are very grateful and thankful,” says Judy Martindale.

Jeff Martindale could not help but clap for the staff, even though his journey to a full recovery is not over yet.

“He just is still recovering. It’s going to take a while. The doctor said maybe three months,” says Judy Martindale.

