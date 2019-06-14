Huntingburg Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

A Huntingburg man has been arrested on several drug charges. Robert Sowders, 42, was arrested Friday following a traffic stop at 12th Avenue and HRJ Lane.

An officer with the Jasper Police Department says the odor of illegal narcotics could be detected from the vehicle.

Further investigation led to the discovery of 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, individually packaged for resale. Also located in the vehicle were 18 tablets of gabapentin 600 mg and .8 grams of marijuana

Additionally, $965 in cash and Sowder’s vehicle were seized during the investigation.

After his arrest, Sowders was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

He faces the following charges:

Dealing in methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of a legend drug

Possession of marijuana

