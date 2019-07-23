Huntingburg Man Accused of Illegally Dumping Trash on Private Property

An investigation into a series of illegal trash dumps resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Andrew Masterson of Huntingburg

The DNR says officers located four separate illegal trash dumps near the Dubois and Pike County line. Further investigation led revealed Masterson had been removing trash from a property in exchange for scrap metal.

The property owner believed the trash was going to a landfill; however, it was found that at least 40 bags of trash had been dumped illegally on private property in multiple locations.

The investigation also found that Masterson was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, the vehicle used had false and fictitious license plates, and he was trespassing on the property where the trash was dumped.

Masterson faces the following charges:

Criminal Mischief, Two Counts

Criminal Trespass, Two Counts

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Suspended with a Prior Conviction, Two Counts

Littering, Two Counts

Hindering a Conservation Officer, One Count

All charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Comments

comments