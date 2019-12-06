Huntingburg Celebrates Streetscape Redesign

For more than two years, 4th Street in Huntingburg has been the site of a large-scale renovation.

City leaders and the community gathered today for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the opening of seven new businesses on the 4th Street Heritage Trail, with the opening of one more business still to come.

Those visiting the newly redesigned streetscape will be able to enjoy the variety of new shops, such as a home decor store, a women’s clothing boutique, and a brand-new coffee shop.

This comes after long-time business owners in the community decided it was time to pass the torch to a group of younger entrepreneurs.

Huntingburg Mayor Dennis Spinner says, “To have this atmosphere here today, to see the thriving businesses, to see that there’s an investment by both the city and the merchants to come to the community, I think it’s something that we can build on and look to the future to continue to grow.”

