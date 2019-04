A runway expansion at the Huntingburg Airport is about one year away from taking off.

Plans have been in the works for years to make the runways longer and wider, but the city has been trying to secure the funding to make that possible.

Until now.

The FAA, INDOT and Dubois County Airport Authorities have earmarked roughly $7,000,000 in its budget for the project. The deal still needs to be approved by the federal FFA office, but local officials say they’re confident it will get the green light.

Comments

comments