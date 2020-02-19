Gibson CountyIndiana

Hundreds of Positions Available at Toyota’s Gibson Co. Plant

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

If you’re looking for a new job, there are a few opportunities at Toyota for you, and one of them is right here in the Tri-State.

The automaker is adding 400 team members at its plants in Princeton, Indiana.

The company says it wants to build cars where they sell the cars.

Although Toyota is a Japanese automaker, they want to hire American workers to make the cars the company sells in the United States.

To apply, you can click here.

