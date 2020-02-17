Hundreds Participate in Presidents Day Race in Evansville

Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes for the first Presidents Day Race in Evansville on Sunday.

Tri-State Fitness hosted the 5k which began at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Deaconess Sports Park.

Participants completed 3 laps which combined were an approximate running distance of 3 miles, at about 1 mile per lap.

Organizers said they were excited to celebrate the holiday while staying fit with others in the River City.

“We have almost 250 people signed up today, and the weather, like I said, just couldn’t get any better for a race today. 50 degrees in February you can’t beat that,” said Race Director Brandon Barrett.

Medals were also presented to those who finished the race.

Proceeds from the event went to Viking Youth Tennis of North Posey Junior High School.

There are plans in the works to hold the race again this time next year.

There are plans in the works to hold the race again this time next year.

