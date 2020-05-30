Hundreds Participate in Evansville Rally for Justice

“We seen what happened on Tuesday afternoon in the morning, and it was disheartening,” says Ebon Ellis, rally organizer.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Evansville, protesting in response to the death of George Floyd.

“It’s time for us to make a change,” says Ebonique Ellis, rally organizer. “It’s time for us to come together. It’s time for us to unite. It doesn’t matter about the gender, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation. It doesn’t matter about any of that. At the end of the day, we all bleed red.”

Dozens of signs waved in the air as many chanted for calls of Peace, Justice, and Unity.

“I am black. This is my life,” says Zavree Russell, protester. “I can’t go to places without worrying about being killed. I can’t go on a jog, I can’t use my cellphone, I can’t play with toy guns, I can’t ride my bike. I can’t do anything without being worried about being shot and killed for the color of my skin, and that is why I am here.”

Many citizens said they protested for future generations.

“I have a son. His name is Elbon Latrent Ellis Jr,” says Ellis. “As he gets older, as he gets older man, he’s not gonna be in my presence all the time. I had to speak my voice. Something had to be changed. If I can’t be around my son, if I won’t be able to see him, I should not be afraid that he’s not going to come home to me.”

Some city leaders were also in attendance for the peaceful protest, including Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

“Ya know, they say you can’t get better until you admit that you have a problem,” says Winnecke. “We’ve got a problem. Not just here but the world. What you see going on in cities across the country is a manifestation of great anger and disgust.

Ebonique Ellis wanted to leave her fellow protestors with one final message.

“We’re all in this together,” says Ellis. “We’re all unified as one, for one common purpose.”

