Chick-Fil-A Cross Pointe is celebrating the Purple Aces’ big win last night in Lexington, Kentucky by giving out free chicken sandwiches.

From 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can get one free Classic Chicken Sandwich or Classic 8ct Nugget if you mention the Aces’ big win. This deal is only valid at Chick-Fil-A Cross Pointe on Indiana Street.

Comments

comments