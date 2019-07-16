Hundreds of Cops Cycling to Raise Awareness

Hundreds of cops arrive in Gibson County for the annual Cops Cycling for Survivors ride.

The Cops Cycling for Survivors is an annual event involving active and retired police officers to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by law enforcement families.

They arrived around noon on Tuesday for lunch in Jasper. The cops have been traveling across Indiana since July 8 when they rode from Indianapolis to Lapel for lunch in Boone County.

Their 14-day ride will conclude in Indianapolis at Crown Hill Cemetery in honor of Indiana State Police Trooper Robert Garrison.

