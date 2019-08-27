Humane Society of Henderson County Closed Because of Virus

A Kentucky humane society is closed because of a highly contagious virus in dogs.

The Humane Society of Henderson County says the shelter will be closed to the public including all drop-offs for the next two weeks.

According to the operations manager, animals at the shelter started presenting symptoms of the Canine Parvovirus on Sunday.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus in the shelter or community, animal control will only be taking emergency calls for the next 14 days.

Parvo can cause symptoms including vomiting, weight loss and fever in dogs.

