Human Foot Found in Indiana Pond Believed to Be Missing Avon Woman

Crown Point police are investigating a human remains found in an Indiana pond. According to reports, a fisherman reported catching what appeared to be a Human foot Monday.

Avon police believe the foot could belong to Najah Ferell who was reported missing several weeks ago. Ferrell was last seen on March 15th. Since her disappearance, police recovered items belonging to hear near I-65 and Lafayette Road. Ferrell’s car was found at 86th Street and Michigan Road.

Ferrell is the mother of three foster children and two biological children.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

