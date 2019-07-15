HSCO: Two Men Arrested in Connection With Kidnapping

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with a kidnapping. The incident happened on July 12th, when HCSO responded to a missing person complaint in White Plans.

The victims, male age 20 and a female age 29, told detectives they were abducted the day before at gunpoint after having been ran off the roadway by a van while operating a side-by-side UTV. The pair says they were assaulted, placed in a van, and taken by force to a home in the 300 block of Oglesby Cemetery Road.

The victims say they were bound, chained and place into a hand-dug pit on the property where they were shown homemade explosive devices and threatened for hours and then later released.

The kidnappers were identified as 48-year-old Danny Massey and 22-year-old Dustin Massey. Further investigation revealed Dustin was a suspect in a previously reported crime by one of the kidnapping victims.

After a search warrant was issued, Dustin and Danny were taken into custody and arrested without incident.

Both men were lodged into the Hopkins County Jail and charged with kidnapping and intimidating a witness.

Deputies say other charges are pending in this case.

