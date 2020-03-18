HSC Extends Closure Through April

Henderson County Schools announced Wednesday it’s extending its closure through the week of March 30 to April 3. Students are now scheduled to return to class on April 13, the Monday after Spring Break.

Official say Child Care services will not be available during this time and all extracellular events, and practices will remain canceled until school facilities are reopened.

Specific information will be sent to families through teachers regarding assignments for students during this closure.

