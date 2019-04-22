HomeSportsHarrison HS TENNIS: Bosse Defeats Harrison April 22nd, 2019 John Rawlings Bosse, Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr The Bosse girls tennis team defends home court, and beats Harrison. Comments comments Related Posts Indiana Senate Set to Make Changes to Gambling Bill ILEARN Testing Begins This Week City Council Approves Funds for LST Visiting Center Travelers Paying More at the Pump on Average Organization Reveals the Most Hacked Passwords YWCA to Host ‘A League of Their Own’ Night With Evansville Otters