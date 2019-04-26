HS LAX: Suratt Scores 300th Career Goal as Memorial Beats Central

HS LAX: Suratt Scores 300th Career Goal as Memorial Beats Central

April 26th, 2019 Central, Evansville, Indiana, Memorial, Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Harmon Suratt has a career night as Memorial beats Central at home.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.