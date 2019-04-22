HomeSportsHarrison HS LAX: Castle Tops Harrison April 22nd, 2019 John Rawlings Castle, Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr Castle survives an early deficit, battling back to beat Harrison. Comments comments Related Posts High School Softball: Gibson Southern Beats Tecumseh Indiana Senate Set to Make Changes to Gambling Bill ILEARN Testing Begins This Week City Council Approves Funds for LST Visiting Center Travelers Paying More at the Pump on Average Organization Reveals the Most Hacked Passwords