HomeSportsCastle HS LAX: Castle Beats Reitz in Broken Stick Rivalry April 25th, 2019 John Rawlings Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr Castle stays unbeaten in Broken Stick Rivalry. Comments comments Related Posts 44Weather Forecast Castle Grad Welch Wrestling in U.S. Open Memorial’s Rieckers Ready to Continue Winning at WVC NRA Members Gather for Annual Convention in Indy Evansville ALDI Reopens After Remodeling GRADD Names Recipient of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award