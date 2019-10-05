HS Girls Golf: North Takes Second at State Tournament

The Huskies were unable to overcome a 9 stroke deficit to begin the day. Sophomore Faith Johnson wins the Individual State Title with a second round score of 69.

Memorial Takes 10th place as a team, while Gibson Southern Takes 14th in its first trip to State.

Castle’s Carly Frazier cards an 80.

Haylee Exline of North Posey records an 87 in her first trip to the big dance.



