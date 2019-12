Memorial put their unblemished record on the line against North. The Tigers took the lead right out of the gate and never looked back.

Mater Dei grabs their first win of the season as they beat Reitz at home.

Central started their contest against Harrison on a 22-0 run, as the Bears protected the Den.

Darrian Carmean has a career night, scoring 33 points with nine triples, as Vincennes Lincoln beat Bosse.

